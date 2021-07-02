Brendon Mason Receives Teen Graffiti’s Book Scholarship

Texas

(Dallas, TX – June 24, 2021) – Brendon Mason of Rowlett, TX is the recipient of this year’s Teen Graffiti Book Scholarship for his outstanding commitment to education and community service. Mason will receive a $500.00 Book Scholarship.

Brendon Mason is a 2021 graduate of Naaman Forest High School, and he will be attending Prairie View A&M University in the fall majoring in Agriculture. Brendon is the son of Sharon Robinson-Garrett of Rowlett, TX.

Teen Graffiti’s Education Scholarship was founded on the principle that today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. We believe that in order for youth to become strong leaders they must be comfortable with who they are, be well-rounded, possess a strong desire to make a difference in their community, and be a positive influence for others. We further believe that involvement in community service and strong academics should be both encouraged and rewarded. With this in mind, through our scholarship, we provide financial assistance to graduating seniors who challenge themselves to be their best and reward them for their efforts. These scholarships are made possible through funds raised from annual fundraisers, other Teen Graffiti/Teens Reaching Teens, Inc. events, and private and individual contributions.

Teens Reaching Teens, Incorporated, is a 501 c3 organization whose mission is to provide quality community-based programs and services that motivate and empower teens to develop and enhance their educational, social, leadership, and professional development skills.

Students interested in applying for Teen Graffiti’s 2022 Education Scholarships can review eligibility requirements, download application forms, and explore Teen Graffiti’s website at http://www.teengraffiti.com or by writing to Teens Reaching Teens, Inc.; c/o Teen Graffiti’s Education Scholarship; P.O. Box 452721; Garland, Texas 75045-2721.

For additional information about Teens Reaching Teens, Inc. (http://www.teensreachingteens.org); Teen Graffiti Magazine (http://www.teengraffiti.com) contact Sharon Jones-Scaife, Executive Director at 972-442-6000 or email sharonjs@teensreachingteens.org.